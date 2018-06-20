English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Please Give Me Water': Bleeding UP Man Pleads As Mob Lynches Him Over Suspicion of Cattle Theft
According to reports, the duo was warding off a buffalo and a calf that had wandered into Qasim’s field. However, the local residents mistook them for cow thieves and brutally assaulted them.
Lucknow: A 45-year-old man was allegedly lynched over suspicion of cattle theft in Hapur district’s Pilakhuwa, triggering tension in the area.
“We have arrested two people and booked 25 others in connection with Qasim's death and injuring 65-year-old Samiuddin. Heavy police force has also been deployed in the area to avoid any toward incident or clashes,” a police officer said.
According to reports, the duo was warding off a buffalo and a calf that had wandered into Qasim’s field. However, the local residents mistook them for cow thieves and brutally assaulted them.
While Qasim succumbed to injuries, Samiuddin is still battling for life at a hospital as his condition is stated to be critical.
A video of the incident has also surfaced in which a severely injured Qasim is seen asking for water from the mob surrounding him before he finally drops unconscious to the ground. However, the police have not acknowledged the video evidence, and termed the matter an "incident of road rage".
“Two motorcycles collided in Hapur, following which the two sides indulged in a quarrel,” police’s official statement read.
“The family of the deceased has given us a written complaint stating that the fight and consequent thrashing started after a motorcycle accidentally hit Qasim and his friend. While one person was killed, another one has sustained injuries. An FIR has been registered against 25 unknown people under IPC’s sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder), while two men have been identified and arrested,” said Hapur Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma.
Senior police officials have been rushed to the spot as tension prevails in the area.
