‘Please Keep Her Safe’: Robert Vadra Pens Emotional Message as Priyanka Begins Political Journey

Priyanka Gandhi, who began her campaign for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday with a mega roadshow in Lucknow, got an emotional message from her husband Robert Vadra on Facebook wherein he wished her luck and described her as "my best friend, a perfect wife and best mother".The son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, wrote, “My Best wishes to you P, on your new journey of working in Uttar Pradesh and serving the people of India. You have been my best friend, a perfect wife and the best mother to our children.”“There is a very vindictive and vicious political atmosphere... But I know, it’s her duty to serve the people and now we hand her to the people of India. Please keep her safe,” he added.Vadra had written a similar post addressing his wife as ‘P’ after the Congress announced her political debut in January. “Congratulations P... always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best,” he had said in his Facebook post on January 23.Priyanka, who has been hailed as the big game changer for the Congress in the crucial electoral state of Uttar Pradesh, kicked off her roadshow in the state capital along with brother Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia.She is in Lucknow for a four-day visit, her first trip since formally joining politics two weeks ago, as she takes stock of party preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Shortly before arriving in Lucknow, Priyanka joined Twitter and has already amassed close to 52,000 followers.