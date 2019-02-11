English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Please Keep Her Safe’: Robert Vadra Pens Emotional Message as Priyanka Begins Political Journey
In the post, Robert Vadra described Priyanka Gandhi as a 'best friend, a perfect wife and best mother'.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra.
Loading...
New Delhi:Priyanka Gandhi, who began her campaign for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday with a mega roadshow in Lucknow, got an emotional message from her husband Robert Vadra on Facebook wherein he wished her luck and described her as "my best friend, a perfect wife and best mother".
The son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, wrote, “My Best wishes to you P, on your new journey of working in Uttar Pradesh and serving the people of India. You have been my best friend, a perfect wife and the best mother to our children.”
“There is a very vindictive and vicious political atmosphere... But I know, it’s her duty to serve the people and now we hand her to the people of India. Please keep her safe,” he added.
Vadra had written a similar post addressing his wife as ‘P’ after the Congress announced her political debut in January. “Congratulations P... always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best,” he had said in his Facebook post on January 23.
Priyanka, who has been hailed as the big game changer for the Congress in the crucial electoral state of Uttar Pradesh, kicked off her roadshow in the state capital along with brother Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
She is in Lucknow for a four-day visit, her first trip since formally joining politics two weeks ago, as she takes stock of party preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Shortly before arriving in Lucknow, Priyanka joined Twitter and has already amassed close to 52,000 followers.
The son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, wrote, “My Best wishes to you P, on your new journey of working in Uttar Pradesh and serving the people of India. You have been my best friend, a perfect wife and the best mother to our children.”
“There is a very vindictive and vicious political atmosphere... But I know, it’s her duty to serve the people and now we hand her to the people of India. Please keep her safe,” he added.
Vadra had written a similar post addressing his wife as ‘P’ after the Congress announced her political debut in January. “Congratulations P... always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best,” he had said in his Facebook post on January 23.
Priyanka, who has been hailed as the big game changer for the Congress in the crucial electoral state of Uttar Pradesh, kicked off her roadshow in the state capital along with brother Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
She is in Lucknow for a four-day visit, her first trip since formally joining politics two weeks ago, as she takes stock of party preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Shortly before arriving in Lucknow, Priyanka joined Twitter and has already amassed close to 52,000 followers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunil Grover to Come Back on The Kapil Sharma Show, Deets Inside
- Fountain of Youth? Study Finds New Anti-ageing Compound in Japanese Plant
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Samsung Galaxy S10e Vs OnePlus 6T: Is This The New Affordable Android Flagship Smartphone Battle?
- Breakdancing Among New Sports to Be Included in 2024 Olympic Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results