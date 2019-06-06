Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Please Keep Them Coming': Nirmala Sitharaman is All Ears For Suggestions Ahead of Union Budget

Ever since she took up office as the Finance Minister, Sitharaman has been inundated with congratulatory messages and suggestions for the upcoming budget.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Please Keep Them Coming': Nirmala Sitharaman is All Ears For Suggestions Ahead of Union Budget
Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that she is all ears for suggestions that her office has been receiving in heaps in the lead up to the Union Budget reveal on July 5.

"Please keep them coming," she tweeted saying on Thursday. "Grateful for every thought/idea that's being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through print, electronic, and on social media. I read many of them; also, my team carefully collates them for me. Value every bit," read the initial bit of the Twitter post.

Ever since she took up office as the Finance Minister, Sitharaman has been inundated with congratulatory messages.

According to an earlier post, messages with themes such as the upcoming budget 2019, disinvestment, new economic reforms such as GST 2.0 were also being sent with increasing frequency.

While some suggested the kinds of investments that will help boost markets, other Twitteratis laid stress on generating jobs.

The concerns raised come in the light of several macro-data points which had painted a gloomy picture of the economy, showcasing a slowdown in GDP growth rate and contraction in core industries' production.

The Reserve Bank of India's move towards a 25 basis points (bps) cut in repo rate has signalled a change in stance of the Monetary POlicy committee from neutral to accommodative, thus recognising the need to boost economic growth.

The apex bank also reduced its GDP growth projection from 7.2 per cent to 7 per cent.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram