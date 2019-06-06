'Please Keep Them Coming': Nirmala Sitharaman is All Ears For Suggestions Ahead of Union Budget
Ever since she took up office as the Finance Minister, Sitharaman has been inundated with congratulatory messages and suggestions for the upcoming budget.
Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that she is all ears for suggestions that her office has been receiving in heaps in the lead up to the Union Budget reveal on July 5.
"Please keep them coming," she tweeted saying on Thursday. "Grateful for every thought/idea that's being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through print, electronic, and on social media. I read many of them; also, my team carefully collates them for me. Value every bit," read the initial bit of the Twitter post.
Grateful for every thought/idea that’s being shared by scholars, economists and enthusiasts through print, electronic, and on social media. I read many of them; also, my team carefully collates them for me. Value every bit. Thanks. Please keep them coming. #Budget2019— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 6, 2019
Ever since she took up office as the Finance Minister, Sitharaman has been inundated with congratulatory messages.
According to an earlier post, messages with themes such as the upcoming budget 2019, disinvestment, new economic reforms such as GST 2.0 were also being sent with increasing frequency.
While some suggested the kinds of investments that will help boost markets, other Twitteratis laid stress on generating jobs.
The concerns raised come in the light of several macro-data points which had painted a gloomy picture of the economy, showcasing a slowdown in GDP growth rate and contraction in core industries' production.
The Reserve Bank of India's move towards a 25 basis points (bps) cut in repo rate has signalled a change in stance of the Monetary POlicy committee from neutral to accommodative, thus recognising the need to boost economic growth.
The apex bank also reduced its GDP growth projection from 7.2 per cent to 7 per cent.
