Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Pledge to Root out Terrorism, Fight For Muslim Sisters and Bring About Development in J&K': PM Modi

Inaugurating a slew of projects in Ranchi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals.

Updated:September 12, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Pledge to Root out Terrorism, Fight For Muslim Sisters and Bring About Development in J&K': PM Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that his government has taken several measures in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0 to rein in corruption, bring about development and root out terrorism.

Inaugurating a slew of projects here, the prime minister also said that Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals.

"We pledge to rein in corruption, fight for the rights of Muslim sisters and root out terrorism. Some corrupt people have already been put in their place (jail)," he said while addressing a public meeting here.

Those who thought they are above law are now approaching courts for bail, he said.

Talking about the two newly formed Union Territories, Modi said, "We aim to bring about development in J&K and Ladakh, the work for which has begun in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0." The prime minister also said that he was happy to have got the opportunity to inaugurate multiple development projects in Jharkhand.

The new multi-modal cargo terminal, which was inaugurated here, will ease transportation in the region, he stated.

"Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health assurance scheme, was launched in Jharkhand. Today, pension schemes for traders and farmers were also launched from this land of Birsa Munda. Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals," he added.

Earlier in the day, the PM had inaugurated the newly constructed Jharkhand Assembly and laid the foundation of the secretariat building.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram