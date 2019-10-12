Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Plogging, 'Refreshing' Walk & Exercise: Modi Begins Day 2 of Mahabalipuram Summit With A Message

Ahead of his tête-à-tête with Xi, PM Modi took to plogging — jogging while picking up litter — on a Mahabalipuram beach and called upon people to 'ensure our public places are clean and tidy'.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Plogging, 'Refreshing' Walk & Exercise: Modi Begins Day 2 of Mahabalipuram Summit With A Message
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plogging on a Mahabalipuram beach.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Mahabalipuram for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, began Day 2 of the meet with a special message — fitness and cleanliness.

Ahead of his tête-à-tête with Xi, PM Modi took to plogging — jogging while picking up litter — on a Mahabalipuram beach and called upon people to “ensure our public places are clean and tidy”.

The video on Twitter shows the prime minister picking up litter, including plastic bottles and wrappers, from the beach. He mentioned that he later handed over the ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, a part of the hotel staff.

In his "Mann ki Baat" address, PM Modi had lauded the efforts of India's first plogger — Ripu Daman — and acknowledged his efforts towards both Swachh Bharat and the Fit India movement.

Plogging is a fitness trend that began in Sweden in 2016. It was given its name by Erik Ahlström, who is a ski and running enthusiast. The word combines “jogging” and “plocka upp,” which is Swedish for “pick up".

Earlier, PM Modi took to Twitter to post photos of his exercise and “refreshing” walk along the “scenic coast”.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping will meet for a one-on-one interaction on Saturday followed by lunch after which the Chinese president will leave for Nepal.

Belying the recent acrimony over the Kashmir issue, PM Modi and Xi held a two-and-half-hour "open and cordial" one-on-one discussion over dinner at Mahabalipuram — the bustling temple town — on Friday, vowing to jointly combat terrorism and radicalisation, and signalling a recalibration of bilateral ties.

The meeting at the magnificent Shore temple complex under a sea-facing colourful tent in the coastal town continued well beyond the scheduled time as both the leaders, helped by two interpreters, touched upon a range of issues, including trade deficit, over sumptuous local delicacies, officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram