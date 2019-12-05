Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Plogging Run to Make Country 'Litter-free' Collects 2.7 Tonnes of Waste, RIL to Recycle Plastic

‘Run To Make India Litter Free’ was organised by R|Elan™, the next generation fabrics from Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), with India’s first plogger Ripu Daman.

News18.com

Updated:December 5, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Plogging Run to Make Country 'Litter-free' Collects 2.7 Tonnes of Waste, RIL to Recycle Plastic
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with plogging enthusiasts at JLN stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

Over 2.7 tonnes of littered plastic waste was collected during a 50-city plogging run that started in Kochi on September 5 and culminated in Delhi on Thursday.

‘Run To Make India Litter Free’ was organised by R|Elan™, the next generation fabrics from Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), with India’s first plogger Ripu Daman to drive the common goal of inculcating habit of enhancing fitness at the same time keeping the environment clean.

Plogging is an exercise that combines jogging with picking up litter. The run, covering over a thousand kilometres and made pit-stops in key cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The grand finale was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and was also attended by union minister Kiren Rijiju.

Speaking on the initiative, Daman, said: “It’s a dream run. In a true sense. “R|Elan™ Run To Make India Litter Free” is the biggest catalyst in making huge inroads in achieving my dream of seeing India litter free a reality. We have covered 50 cities and 1000 KM across India and spread the word of providing utmost importance to clean environment and healthy lifestyle among thousands of enthusiasts.”

Daman said he was proud that the effort was recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Authority of India.

“Though the run is over now but we have passed on the baton to thousands of ambassadors across the country who will continue the good work of plogging and spreading the awareness about cleanliness and healthy lifestyle," he added.

RIL, manufacturer of R|Elan™ GreenGold fibres, made from recycling post-consumer PET bottles and the greenest fibres in the world, collected the plastics from the ploggers and sent it for recycling.

RIL's post-consumer PET bottle recycling facility at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, recycles 2.25 billion PET bottles every year and converts it into GreenGold fibres, one of the greenest fibres in the world.

Commenting on today's launch of R|Elan Run To Make India Litter Free' initiative, Gunjan Sharma, CMO - Polyester Business, RIL, said: "We are overwhelmed with the grand response that this plogging run has received across the country. It has truly helped achieving our moto of spreading awareness about sustainability and circularity and inculcating healthy lifestyle habits among the citizens. We will make performance enhancement apparels from R|Elan fabrics made out of the collected PET bottles through this initiative."

(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com