LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Plot to Attack Arvind Kejriwal? Call to Delhi CM's Residence Sends Cops Into Tizzy

Caller ID installed at the office's landline telephone is not functional since May last year, the sources said, claiming that despite several reminders to the General Administration Department of Delhi government it has not been fixed.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Plot to Attack Arvind Kejriwal? Call to Delhi CM's Residence Sends Cops Into Tizzy
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's office at his official residence received a call on Monday from a person informing about threat of a possible attack on the Delhi chief minister, official sources said. According to the sources, the person did not identify himself but said he was calling from Vikaspuri, a locality in west Delhi.

The caller said he has heard that somebody is planning to attack the chief minister, the sources said. As the caller ID of the phone was not working, the number from which the call was made could not be identified, they added.

Caller ID installed at the office's landline telephone is not functional since May last year, the sources said, claiming that despite several reminders to the General Administration Department (GAD) of Delhi government it has not been fixed.

A senior police official said they were informed about the call by Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the chief minister and efforts are underway to identify the caller. A couple of weeks ago, Kejriwal's office received an email threatening to kidnap his daughter. Subsequently, the accused was arrested.


Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram