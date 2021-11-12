Plug in Earphones or Face Music: Why Passengers on Karnataka Buses Can No Longer Use Speakers

The Karnataka High Court on Friday imposed a ban on playing loud music and videos on mobile phones while travelling in state buses. The decision came following a writ petition seeking restrictions on “noise disturbance inside buses”.

“Playing loud music in buses by passengers disturbs other passengers as well as the driver and conductor. Hence, as per the order from the transport department, we are implementing the rule immediately and all drivers and conductors have been made aware of the new rule,” the officer was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The conductors of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses will first ask the passengers to mute their phones’ speakers. If the passengers do not comply, they will be asked to deboard the vehicle, the court said.

The transport corporations are now preparing to empower the staff to ask the passengers to deboard if they do not listen to their instructions.

The court added that once a passenger is deboarded, he/she cannot claim a refund on the bus fare.

