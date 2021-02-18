​Pluto was Discovered on February 18. Here's What Else Happened on This Day in the History

Every day has its history and significance. Scientists spend their time looking for discoveries and findings so that they can understand the universe in a more clear way. Coming to today's importance and history, on February 18, 1930, the object formerly known as the planet Pluto was discovered at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, by a curious American scientist Clyde W. Tombaugh, with contributions from William H. Pickering. Pluto is also called a dwarf planet but was later excluded from the family of planets.

The name Pluto was given to the planet by a girl studying in 11th after suggestions were sought for naming this planet. The idea behind giving this name is said that the god of darkness in Rome is called Pluto and on this planet, there is always darkness, so it should be called Pluto. For completing one round of the sun, Pluto takes 248 years.

However, other than founding the dwarf planet on Feb 18, there are a series of other important events recorded on the date in the history of the country. The events are mentioned below:

1836: In the year 1836, the great saint and religious leader of India, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, also known as Gadadhar Chattopadhyaya, was born in Hooghly, West Bengal.

1905: Shyamji Krishna Varma, considered a staunch nationalist, founded the Indian Home Rule Society in London.

1911: February 18, 1911, was the day when an aircraft was used for the first time to deliver airmail. Henri Pequet who is a French pilot took off on a bi-plane from Parade ground with 6,500 letters for the satellite town of Naini to raise funds for charity.

1930: Clyde W. Tombaugh discovered Pluto on Feb 18, 1930, as the ninth planet in our solar system. However, later the status of the planet was withdrawn from it.

1965: Representatives of China and Pakistan signed an agreement in Karachi regarding USD 600 million interest-free loan which was given to Pakistan by China.

1998: Chidambaram Subramaniam was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of the country,for his remarkable contribution to the Green Revolution.

2007: 68 people killed in a bomb blast in Samjhauta Express going to Lahore from Delhi.

2008: Pakistan People's Party won 120 seats in Pakistan after years of military rule.

2014: On February 18, 2014, resolution was passed in the Lok Sabha to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh into Telangana.