PM Anguished Over Loss of Lives in Gujarat Due to Unseasonal Rain, Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh

The Prime Minister also said that authorities are monitoring the situation and assistance is being given to the affected.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
File photo of PM Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday expressed anguish over loss of lives in various parts of Gujarat due to unseasonal rain.

Expressing his concern, Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to unseasonal rains and storms in various parts of Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families."




"Authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. All possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the prime minister's office said, Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storm in various parts of Gujarat.



