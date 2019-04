PM Anguished Over Loss of Lives in Gujarat Due to Unseasonal Rain, Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh

Anguished by the loss of lives due to unseasonal rains and storms in various parts of Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.



Authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. All possible assistance is being given to those affected. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2019

An ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to unseasonal rain & storms in MP, Rajasthan, Manipur & various parts of the country has been approved from the PM’s National Relief Fund. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 17, 2019

