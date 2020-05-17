INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Appreciates Song Inspired by His Call for 'Aatma-nirbhar' India

Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was responding to a tweet by acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar who said the song, inspired by the spirit of a self-reliant India, was created by 211 singers.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated a new song that has been inspired by his call for an "atma-nirbhar" or self-reliant India, describing it as upbeat and motivating.

He was responding to a tweet by acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar who said the song, inspired by the spirit of a self-reliant India, was created by 211 singers.

"This song is upbeat and motivating," the prime minister tweeted.

He said its music and melody gives the message of a self-reliant India.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Modi had said the goal of the country will be to become self-reliant.

Self-reliance is one of the biggest lessons that the coronavirus outbreak has taught us, he had said recently while addressing gram panchayat members.

