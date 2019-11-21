Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Asks CAG to Develop Innovative Methods to Check Frauds in Govt Departments

Modi said the government wants to move to evidence-backed policy making by 2022 and the CAG can play a role by becoming a think tank and focusing on big data analysis.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 9:33 PM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked auditor CAG to develop technical tools to check frauds in government departments and play a role in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

He was addressing a conclave of the Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) on transforming audit and assurance in a digital world.

"CAG should look for innovative methods to deal with occupational fraud," he said adding that the auditor can play a role in improving governance and efficiency.

Modi said the government wants to move to evidence-backed policy making by 2022 and the CAG can play a role by becoming a think tank and focusing on big data analysis.

"Our target is to make evidence-based policy making a part of governance by 2022,"he said, while stressing that India ia gearing up to become a USD 5 trillion economy.

He asked the CAG to develop technical tools to root out frauds in departments.

