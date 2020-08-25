PM Awas Yojana Supervisor Caught Taking Bribe in Gujarat

A site supervisor of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Gujarat's Banaskantha districtwas caught while taking a bribe of Rs 10,500 from a schemebeneficiary, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday. The complainant, a resident of Palanpur town inBanaskantha, submitted an application to the localmunicipality in 2018 to get financial assistance for buildinga house under the scheme.

The accused, Nirmal Gadhvi, was hired on contractualbasis by the Palanpur municipality as site supervisor of the scheme. He visited the site and gave his approval, followingwhich the complainant received a financial assistance of Rs1,30,000 in three instalments, the ACB said in a release.

However, Gadhvi then allegedly started demanding abribe of Rs 10,500 from the complainant to release Rs 1 lakhtowards the last instalment following which the latterapproached the ACB. The anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught Gadhviwhile accepting the amount from the complainant on Monday, therelease said.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a central governmentscheme to provide affordable housing to poor citizens.

