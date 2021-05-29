PM Browne Should Treat Choksi As Antiguan Citizen, Says Country's Opposition Party

As the Indian govt prepares for the repatriation of Mehul Choksi, the United Progressive Party (UPP), said on Saturday that the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne should treat the fugitive diamantaire as an Antiguan citizen.

The UPP, one of the opposition parties in the Antiguan parliament said that since Choksi is an Antiguan citizen, he should be treated according to the rule of law. The UPP’s statement comes after the Antiguan PM on Friday said asked the Dominican government to directly send Choksi to India.

Choksi’s lawyers also earlier on Friday claimed that their client enjoys legal and constitutional protections as a citizen.

“The alleged abduction and beating of Choksi already paint an unflattering picture of the country. Browne’s deliberate attempt to subvert and corrupt the rule of law makes us look even worse,” the UPP was quoted saying by the media.

A citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, Mehul Choksi was captured in the Caribbean island nation. The accused was caught while trying to escape to Cuba from Antigua, where he had been living since leaving India in 2018. Owing to a lookout circular issued by Interpol against him, he was caught by police at a beach in Dominica.

The court has directed that the 62-year-old businessman be taken to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital for medical attention and for a Covid test. In Antigua, Choksi was fighting two cases related to his citizenship and extradition to India, according to the CBI. Following his arrest in Dominica, Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne was demanded that the wanted businessman should be sent back to India directly, reported NDTV.

