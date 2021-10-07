PM CARES Fund Always on Oppn's Target But for Oxygen Plants Built from Corpus, Story is Different

The PM CARES Fund is often a target for the opposition parties but not so when Oxygen Generation Plants built with help of that fund are inaugurated with fanfare by politicians in states.

This was evident a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 35 oxygen plants in as many states/UTs on Thursday, all of which were built from the PM CARES Fund.

Just a day ago on Wednesday, the state governments of Delhi and Jharkhand seemed to have pre-empted the PM’s function, with the state government ministers inaugurating multiple oxygen plants which were also built from the PM CARES fund.

“After perennially discrediting PM CARES, the opposition inaugurates PM CARES funded oxygen plants and takes credit for themselves,” a central government source said on the matter.

Sample this: Of the 27 oxygen plants inaugurated by multiple Delhi government ministers on October 6, 14 of them have been built from the PM CARES fund and rest were funded by other industry bodies, central government sources have told News18. “The advertisements issued by the Delhi government before the function gave no credit to PM CARES fund for establishing these plants,” a source said.

In Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state health minister inaugurated 27 oxygen generation plants built from PM CARES fund on Wednesday. The advertisement issued by Jharkhand government did mention that the plants were funded from PM CARES Fund. But the state BJP has criticised the Jharkhand government, saying that the CM did the inauguration a day before PM was to do a function to dedicate oxygen plants nation-wide.

PM Modi on Thursday dedicated 35 oxygen plants established under PM CARES, across 35 states and Union Territories in an event held at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. “With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA Oxygen Plants,” he said at the function.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.