PM CARES to Fund 500-bed Covid Care Hospitals in Patna, Muzaffarpur; One Facility Opens Today

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday announced that the PM-CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) will fund the establishments of makeshifts Covid care hospitals in Patna and Muzaffarpur.

One such 500-bed makeshift Covid Care Hospital at Bihta in Patna will open to the public on Monday afternoon. “Another 500-bed hospital at Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated very soon,” the PMO said in a tweet.

“PM-CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for fight against COVID-19 by way of establishment of 500-bed COVID-19 Makeshift Hospitals at Patna & Muzaffarpur, Bihar by DRDO. This will go a long way in improving COVID care in Bihar,” it said

These hospitals will come equipped with 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each. Each bed will have oxygen supply, the communique said.

These hospitals have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each. Each bed also has oxygen supply. The doctors and paramedical staff will be provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services. pic.twitter.com/FYnISoXae8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 24, 2020

On August 11, Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar had requested the Centre to provide more equipment to help Bihar in the battle against Covid19 pandemic as it aimed to test one lakh people in a day along with increasing the number of tests through RT- PCR. He also requested the central government to provide 5,000 oxygen concentrators.

“We request the central government to provide two Cobas - 8000 machines, which could increase the daily tests by another 7,200. Thus, we will be able to tests 20,600 samples per day through RT- PCR. The CM also demanded the central government to provide 5,000 oxygen concentrators,” Kumar had said.