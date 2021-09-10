PM Modi Chairs High-level Meeting on Covid-19 Situation in India, Vaccination Status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 related situation and the vaccination drive in the country. The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of Covid-19 and it is not over yet.

Bhushan, during a health ministry briefing, had said that 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent while it is between five to 10 per cent in 30 districts. More than half of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine while 18 per cent have got both the shots, the Union government had said on Thursday as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crore.

Active cases decline

India logged 34,973 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,31,74,954, while the active cases declined to 3,90,646. The death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.49 per cent. A reduction of 2,968 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

