The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 'satyagrahis' who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March in 1930.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
PM Dedicates Salt Satyagraha Memorial and Museum to Nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Dandi, to the nation. (Image: Twitter)
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated to the nation the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial and Museum at Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district on Mahatma Gandhi's 71st death anniversary.

The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 'satyagrahis' who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March (also called Dandi March) in 1930.

It also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic march.

In simpler words, 'satyagraha' means adherence to or insistence on truth.

As part of the civil disobedience movement against the British rule, 80 satyagrahis led by Gandhi marched 241 miles
from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi and made salt from sea water, breaking the Salt Law imposed by the British.

