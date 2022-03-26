CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana: Scheme Extended for 6 Months, Rs 80,000 Crore Allocated for Sixth Phase

The PM-GKAY, which was implemented in April 2020, is known to be the largest food security programme in the world. (Image for representation: REUTERS)

The poor and vulnerable sections will be provided 1,000 lakh metric tonnes of food grain under the scheme, which was to end in March

News Desk

The Centre has extended Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) for another six months (April to September). The move is to benefit the poor and vulnerable, with an allocation close to Rs 3.4 lakh crore and over 1,000 lakh metric tonnes of free food grain under the scheme.

Tweeting about the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The strength of India lies in the power of every citizen of the country. To further strengthen this power, the government has decided to continue Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for six more months till September 2022. More than 80 crore people of the country will be able to take advantage of this as before.”

This will be the sixth phase of the scheme. The fifth phase was to end in March. The scheme, which was implemented in April 2020, is known to be the largest food security programme in the world.

first published:March 26, 2022, 19:42 IST