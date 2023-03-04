PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan Critical Tool, Will Help Reduce Logistic Cost Further: PM Modi

Calling PM Gati Shakti Master Plan a critical tool that integrates economic and infrastructural planning with development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said with quality and multimodal infrastructure, the logistic cost will come down further in the days ahead.

PM Modi was addressing a post-budget webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investment: Improving Logistic Efficiency with PM Gatishakti National Master Plan’.

“Infrastructure development is the driving force of the country’s economy… Gati Shakti National Master Plan is going to change the face of India’s infrastructure and its multimodal logistics… With quality and multimodal infrastructure, our logistic cost is going to reduce further in the days to come. This will have a positive impact on the goods made in India," he said.

The PM went on to say that along with the logistics sector, there will be a lot of improvement in ease of living and ease of doing business as he invited the private sector in this area.

Hundreds of stakeholders took part in the webinar along with more than 700 CEOs and MDs. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that all the sector experts and various stakeholders will make this webinar successful and effective.

Modi said that this year’s Budget will give new energy to infrastructure. He added that India’s Capex has increased five times compared to 2013-14 and the government is moving with a target of investing Rs 110 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline.

“This is a time of new responsibilities, new possibilities and bold decisions for every stakeholder… Infrastructure has a significant role to play in the sustainable development of any country along with development while keeping the needs of the future in mind,” he said.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the improvement in the situation, saying the average construction of National Highways has nearly doubled compared to what it was before 2014.

Similarly, only 600-route-km of railway track was electrified per year before 2014 which is now reaching 4,000 km per year. He further added that the number of airports and seaport capacity has doubled as well.

Modi also pointed out that India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this very path.

“We need an integrated approach so that the roadmap for the future remains clear. PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan has a big role in this,” he said, emphasising the need to integrate the concept of circular economy with the sector.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the views, suggestions and experiences of all stakeholders will help in the fast and effective implementation of this year’s Budget.

This was the eighth in a series of post-Budget webinars by the PM to seek ideas and suggestions for effectively implementing the initiatives announced in Union Budget 2023.

