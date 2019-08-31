Take the pledge to vote

PM Greets People on Prakash Purab Utsav of Guru Granth Sahib

The first Prakash Purab Utsav marks the installation of Guru Granth Sahib in Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden temple, in 1604.

PTI

August 31, 2019
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the Prakash Purab Utsav of the holy book Guru Granth Sahib and said it teaches values of harmony, compassion and brotherhood.

"Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji teaches us values of harmony, compassion and brotherhood. Its rich teachings inspire people across the world. My greetings on the auspicious occasion of Prakash Purab of the Guru Granth Sahib Ji," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The first Prakash Purab Utsav marks the installation of Guru Granth Sahib in Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden temple, in 1604.

