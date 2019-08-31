PM Greets People on Prakash Purab Utsav of Guru Granth Sahib
The first Prakash Purab Utsav marks the installation of Guru Granth Sahib in Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden temple, in 1604.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the Prakash Purab Utsav of the holy book Guru Granth Sahib and said it teaches values of harmony, compassion and brotherhood.
"Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji teaches us values of harmony, compassion and brotherhood. Its rich teachings inspire people across the world. My greetings on the auspicious occasion of Prakash Purab of the Guru Granth Sahib Ji," the prime minister said in a tweet.
The first Prakash Purab Utsav marks the installation of Guru Granth Sahib in Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden temple, in 1604.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Doodle Honours Amrita Pritam on 100th Birth Anniversary
- Streaming Now: Divyanka Tripathi, Rajeev Khandelwal are Warring Chefs in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' is in India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet
- Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Now-shelved Inshallah Cost Sanjay Leela Bhansali