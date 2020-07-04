INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Hails DD News' Sanskrit Programme For Propagating Language on World Stage

Tagging DD News' in a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said the programme has an invaluable contribution in propagating and popularising the Sanskrit language on the world stage.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Sanskrit News Magazine ‘Vaartavali’ for completing five years of broadcast on DD News and said its contribution in propagating the Indian language on the world stage has been invaluable.

Sanskrit News Magazine 'Vaartavali' has completed five years continuous broadcast on DD News and in this journey, 'Vaartavali' has created a special niche for itself among the global audience, projecting India’s culture world over, DD News said in a tweet.

In a tweet in Sanskrit, he said, "On the completion of its five years, I heartily congratulate all the members and audience associated with the Sanskrit programme."

