1-min read

PM Has Taken Correct Decision to Extend Lockdown, Tweets Kejriwal after Video Conference with Modi

His tweet came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers to discuss issues surrounding the coronavirus crisis and a possible extension of the lockdown,

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
PM Has Taken Correct Decision to Extend Lockdown, Tweets Kejriwal after Video Conference with Modi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video-conference with chief ministers to discuss issues surrounding the coronavirus crisis and a possible extension of the lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Modi "has taken the correct decision to extend lockdown".

However, there has been no official announcement of the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which ends on April 14, yet.

"Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Sources earlier said Kejriwal had suggested the extension of the lockdown till April 30 during the interaction with Modi.

The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, the government spokesperson said after the virtual meeting.

The extension of the lockdown till April 30 was supported by chief ministers of at least seven states in a virtual meeting with Modi on Saturday. The first and only CM to oppose so far is Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

