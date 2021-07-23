PM Housing Scheme Fails in Jharkhand Village, Farmer Lives Under a Tree For 5 Years

The Central and state governments have been making tall claims about housing for all poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, but a different reality can be seen in Jharkhand’s Gumla district. For the past 5 years, Agapit Kerketa, a farmer from Biarwar Toli village under Bimarla Panchayat in Ghaghra block, has made the tree his home since his house collapsed five years ago. The administration has not provided any help to this poor villager.

Agapit built a makeshift shelter under a tree in the village. He cooks with a lot of difficulties. When Agapit did not receive a house despite applying under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and pleading before government officials multiple times, he was compelled to live in this manner.

Agapit Kerketa, a resident of Gumla, has two sons. However, due to poverty, both left the village years ago and are yet to return. Agapit has brothers, according to a local woman, but no one is willing to help him. The people also claimed that there is a big difference between the government’s promises and reality.

As Bimarla Panchayat is in a heavily naxal affected area, the administration’s reach is restricted. A reporter from News18 visited this area and heard the locals’ problems. Villagers reported that under the PM Awas Yojana, not a single beneficiary has been identified in this village by the panchayat or block officials.

When asked about the situation of Agapit Kerketa, Block Development Officer Vishnu Dev revealed that he first learned about it from the News18 report. Dev mentioned that the house would be given soon following a Panchayat Sevak inquiry, but there has been no explanation as to why Agapit has been without a home for the past five years and what the conditions are for distribution under the PM Awas Yojana in this area.

