PM in Gujarat Day 2: Modi to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Several Projects in Bharuch, Jamnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a 3-day visit to his home state Gujarat where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for several development projects. On the first day of his visit, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth over Rs 3900 crore to the nation in Modhera, Mehsana. He also declared the village of Modhera as India’s first 24×7 solar-powered village.

PM Modi, during his address, highlighted the mantra of his government–‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’ and said it is the foundation of the double-engine government in Gujarat where the Assembly elections will be held later this year.

Here are the top updates related to the second day of Prime Minister’s Gujarat trip:

At around 11 AM on Monday, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 8000 crore in Amod, Bharuch.

He will lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar, yet another step to make India aatmanirbhar in the pharmaceutical sector.

The Prime Minister will perform the ground breaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks. These include four Tribal Industrial Parks which will come up in Valia (Bharuch), Amirgadh (Banaskantha), Chakaliya (Dahod) and Vanar (Chhota Udaipur); Agro Food Park at Mudetha (Banaskantha); Sea Food Park at Kakwadi Danti (Valsad); and MSME Park at Khandivav (Mahisagar).

The Prime Minister will dedicate several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector in Bharuch.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Modi Shaikshanik Sankul in Ahmedabad. Phase 1 of Modi Shaikshanik Sankul, an educational complex for needy students will help provide facilities to students for holistic development.

PM Modi also will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 1450 crore in Jamnagar. These projects relate to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here