PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects in Gujarat; Hails Covid Management in State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated multiple development projects in Gujarat and hailed the country’s infrastructure development. “Today the goal of the country is not only to create the structure of the concrete, but today such infrastructure is being created in the country which has its own character," the prime minister said.

Praising the state government for it management of COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister said, “Gujarat government managed the COVID crisis well. Treatment, tracking, and testing need to be in place to contain the spread. Likewise, it’s important to speed up vaccination as well. Soon, the state will reach 3 crore vaccination target."

Highlighting the reforms undertaken by government in Railways, the prime minister said, “There was a need for a fresh reform in the Railways. We started work to develop the Railways not just as a service but as an asset. Today its results are visible."

“Today major railway stations across the country are being modernised. Railway stations in tier 2 and tier 3 cities are also now equipped with wifi facility. From the security point of view, the unmanned railway crossings on broad gauge have been completely eliminated," he said.

“The needs of 21st Century India can’t be fulfilled through the ways of 20th Century. That is why Railways needed reforms through a new approach. We worked to develop Railways not only as a service but as an asset, the result of which can be clearly seen today," the PM said.

The prime minister hailed the expansion of Railways, which he said has also generated of employment opportunities. “Horizontal and vertical expansion of Railways is important for development. The new Gandhinagar Station reflects a change in terms of infrastructure. It is proof of optimum utilization of modern technology, also resulting in employment opportunities."

Further, inaugurating the Science City project, he said, “For the natural development of children, along with entertainment, their learning and their creativity should also get space. Science City is a project that combines re-creation and re-creativity. It has such re-creational activities that encourage creativity in children," the PM said.

“The Aquatics Gallery built in Science City is going to be even more enjoyable. It is one of the top aquarium not only in the country but also in Asia. The sight of marine biodiversity from around the world at one place is a wonderful experience in itself," he said.

“Interaction with robots in Robotics Gallery is not only the center of attraction, but it will also inspire our youth to work in the field of Robotics, will inculcate curiosity in the child’s mind," he said.

