'PM is More Than God to Me': Tamil Nadu Farmer Builds Narendra Modi Temple in His Village

Chennai: A farmer and BJP party man has constructed a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 10-acre agricultural land in Trichy district in Tamil Nadu at his own expense.

P Shankar saved over Rs 1,20,000 from his agricultural income to build the temple as an expression of his love for the prime minister.

The temple, the work for which was started eight months ago, has attracted over 1,000 visitors over the past week.

Shankar’s admiration for Modi is not a recent development, he tells News18.

“I was an admirer of Modi when he was the Chief Minister during my school days. It was because of my respect for him that I became a member of the BJP 10 years ago. After he became the Prime Minister, he was more than a God to me. The central government policies benefited people like me and hence, I thought now is the time to build a temple,” Shankar said.

He says that his only wish is to meet the Prime Minister one day. Shankar even travelled to Chennai when Modi had visited Mammallapuram to meet his Chinese counterpar Xi Jinping in October.

Shankar is happy to be a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi through which he claims to have received Rs.6, 000 so far. He said other schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, too, has helped him.

One more government scheme, from which he personally hopes to benefit, is the NEET (National Eligibility cum entrance test), Shankar said.

“In 2013, my daughter who has been a bright and intelligent student did not get a medical seat. During that time, the seats were secured based on board exam marks. Even though my daughter scored 1105 out of 1200, she did not get a medical seat. Had NEET been implemented then, my daughter could have fulfilled her dream. But now with NEET being implanted, my son is going for coaching classes and I am sure he will get a medical seat in a government college,” he added

Shankar says apart from Modi, he has been a follower of Dr. MG Ramachandran. He remembers how he campaigned for the AIADMK when he was an 11-year-old boy because of his love for MGR. Since then, he has also been an AIADMK supporter.

He hopes to also build a temple for MRG in the future.

