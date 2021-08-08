PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Over 2.36 Cr UP Farmers to Receive Rs 4,720 Cr on Monday

The Narendra Modi government will transfer Rs 4,720 crore to 2.36 crore farmers of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on August 9.

Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 will be given to each farmer for the months of August, September, October and November. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Around 18 lakh farmers have been given Rs 32,500 crore under the scheme so far. Those farmers are also included who have already received the funds for one time and also those who have received it for eight times in a row. Notably, the ninth installment of the scheme will be released on Monday.

Ensuring the welfare of the farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government has made a record payment of Rs 6,80,708 to the farmers under various heads. If the steps taken by the government in the interest of farmers and the amount given under various heads are added, then this amount can reach upto Rs 10 lakh crore.

Payment to sugarcane farmers

Over 45.74 lakh sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh have been paid a record cane price payment of more than Rs 1,40,000 crore between 2017-2021, which indicates the pro-farmer stance of the government.

The Yogi Adityanath government and the state now ranks first in sugar production in the country. New sugar mills also started in Pipraich-Munderwa. This apart, the capacity of the closed Ramala Sugar Mill was increased and made operational. The closed sugar mills of Sambhal and Saharanpur are also operating now.

Besides, the capacity of 11 private mills was also increased. Venus, Daya and Wave sugar mills were made operational again after being closed for about eight years. Ethanol plants were set up in Sathianv and Najibabad cooperative mills.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here