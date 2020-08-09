PM-KISAN Scheme Benefited 52.5 Lakh Farmers in Karnataka, Says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said the PM Kisan Scheme has benefited 52.5 lakh farmers in the state and that the first instalment of Rs 1,049 crore will be credited into their accounts.

As the Prime Minister unveiled a special package of Rs one lakh crore for farmers today, Yediyurappa tweeted,"PM Narendra Modi Govt believes India's future lies in the welfare of its farmers. Thanks to PM India for PM KISAN Scheme which has benefited over 52.50 lakh farmers in Karnataka, the first installment Rs 1,049 crore will now be credited into their accounts."

State Agriculture Minister B C Patil too thanked Modi for selecting Karnataka for launching the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of Rs one lakh crore and releasing Rs 17,000 crore under PM Kisan scheme.

In a series of tweets, Patil said, "I express my sincere gratitude to our Honourable PM for identifying Ugane PACS in Hassan District of Karnataka for interaction."

He assured the Prime Minister of perfect implementation of Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan Scheme in Karnataka, especially focussing on implementation of Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme in association with NABARD and other government departments.

The Prime Minister on Sunday announced Rs one lakh crore package for farmers on the occasion of 'Hal Shashti' or Balaram Jayanti to support farmers, Primary Agriculture Credit Societies, Agri-entrepreneurs in building community farming assets and post-harvest agriculture infrastructure.

These assets will enable farmers to get greater value for their produce as they will be able to store and sell at higher prices, reduce wastage, and increase processing and value addition, said a government press note.