PM-Kisan: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Officials to Run Campaign to Issue 'Kisan Credit Cards'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered directions to issue Kisan Credit Card (KCC) to all beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) in the state by running a campaign till April 15, 2021. He has also instructed the credit cards to be issued to the farmers with smallholdings.

In an attempt to double the farmers’ income by 2022, for the first time in the state, 27 departments have been asked to coordinate towards the common goal of the welfare of farmers. The Agriculture Department had submitted the farmers’ applications to the financial institutions. However, they could not be given Kisan credit cards due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking cognizance of the matter, a campaign has been launched in all villages.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Devesh Chaturvedi, has issued letters to all District Magistrates, Chief Development Officers (CDO) and Deputy Directors of Agriculture and has instructed officials to complete the verification process.

The state government is also going to start an integrated development scheme to make the farmers self-reliant. Rs 100 crore has been allocated in the budget for the financial year 2021-2022. The plan includes identifying more crops in every agro-climatic zone of the state, promotion of new technology and investment in agriculture, value addition of selected products, creating a market for Agri-produce preparation and setting up of farmers production organizations at every block level.

Given the issue of removing crop stubble, biomass plants are being set up in many state districts. At present, the plants are set up in three districts of Bahraich, Baghpat and Faizabad. The pallets produced are also being supplied to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Unchahar. The decision is claimed to have solved the problem of crop stubble and has also increased farmers’ income.