PM Launches Second Phase of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, asserting that these missions were aimed at making the cities garbage free and water secure. In his address after launching SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 at the Ambedkar International Centre here, Modi said the new phases of these missions are also an important step in fulfilling dreams of B R Ambedkar. "It's our privilege that today's programme has been organised at the BR Ambedkar Centre. Babasaheb believed that urban development was pivotal to removing inequality," Modi said.

Noting that many people from villages come to cities with the aspiration of a better life, he said they get employment but their living standard is often worse than in villages. This is like a double whammy as they are away from home, and stay in such a situation, Modi said adding that Babasaheb's great emphasis was on changing this situation.

Modi noted that the young generation has taken the initiative to strengthen the cleanliness campaign. "Toffee wrappers are no longer thrown on the ground, but kept in pockets. Small children now urge the elders not to litter," Modi said.

"We have to remember that maintaining cleanliness is not just for a day, a fortnight, a year or for a few people, it is a mega campaign for every day, every fortnight, every year, for everyone and a continuous programme from one generation to another," the prime minister said. India is processing about one lakh tonne of waste every day, he said, adding that garbage mountains in cities will be processed and removed completely under the new phases of the two missions.

In line with the vision of the prime minister, SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 have been designed to realise the aspiration to make all cities garbage free and water secure, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). These missions signify a step forward in the march towards effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanising India and will also help contribute towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the PMO said.

SBM-U 2.0 envisions to make all cities garbage free and ensure grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under AMRUT, make all urban local bodies open defecation free+ and those with a population of less than one lakh as open defecation free++, thereby achieving the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas. The mission will focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilising the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of legacy dumpsites for effective solid waste management, the PMO said. The outlay of SBM-U 2.0 is around Rs 1.41 lakh crore, it said. AMRUT 2.0 aims at providing 100 per cent coverage of water supply to all households in around 4,700 urban local bodies by providing about 2.68 crore tap connections and 100 per cent coverage of sewerage and septage in 500 AMRUT cities by providing around 2.64 crore sewer or septage connections, which will benefit more than 10.5 crore people in urban areas, the PMO said. AMRUT 2.0 will adopt the principles of a circular economy and promote conservation and rejuvenation of surface and groundwater bodies, it said.

The mission will promote data-led governance in water management and technology sub-mission to leverage the latest global technologies and skills, it said. The outlay of AMRUT 2.0 is around Rs 2.87 lakh crore, the PMO statement said. SBM-U and AMRUT have contributed significantly to improve the urban landscape during the last seven years, PMO has said. The two flagship missions have augmented the capacity to deliver basic services of water supply and sanitation to the citizens,it said.

'Swachhta' has become a 'jan andolan' today, all urban local bodies have been declared open defecation free and 70 per cent solid waste is being scientifically processed now, the PMO said. AMRUT has been ensuring water security by adding 1.1 crore household water tap connections and 85 lakh sewer connections, thus benefiting more than four crore people.

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore as well as ministers of urban development of several states and union territories were also present on the occasion.

