English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM-Led Selection Panel to Meet on January 24 to Decide on New CBI Director
A PIL, which was filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a regular Director of CBI by following the procedure
File image Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Just days after Alok verma was removed over corruption allegations and a petition challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim director, the PM-led selection panel will meet on January 24 to decide on new CBI director, said news aganecy ANI.
The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for not appointing a regular CBI Director.
Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had also written to the prime minister demanding early holding of the meeting of the high powered committee to appoint a regular CBI Director.
Earlier, there was a petition filed by NGO Common Cause seeking direction to quash the January 10 order by the Centre appointing Rao as the interim/acting Director of the CBI.
The PIL, which was filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a regular Director of CBI by following the procedure laid down in Section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, as amended by the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.
It was in late October, amid an unprecedented public spat between the top two officers of the premier investigating agency, that M Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim director of the CBI with immediate effect.
The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for not appointing a regular CBI Director.
Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had also written to the prime minister demanding early holding of the meeting of the high powered committee to appoint a regular CBI Director.
Earlier, there was a petition filed by NGO Common Cause seeking direction to quash the January 10 order by the Centre appointing Rao as the interim/acting Director of the CBI.
The PIL, which was filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a regular Director of CBI by following the procedure laid down in Section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, as amended by the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.
It was in late October, amid an unprecedented public spat between the top two officers of the premier investigating agency, that M Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim director of the CBI with immediate effect.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open: Clinical Rafael Nadal Overwhelms Matthew Ebden
- Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic
- 'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert
- WhatsApp Gets Dedicated Button for Group Conference Calls
- Volkswagen to Object to Certain Recommendations of NGT-Formed Panel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results