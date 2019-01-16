PM-Led Selection Panel to Meet on January 24 to Decide on New CBI Director

Just days after Alok verma was removed over corruption allegations and a petition challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim director, the PM-led selection panel will meet on January 24 to decide on new CBI director, said news aganecy ANI.The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for not appointing a regular CBI Director.Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had also written to the prime minister demanding early holding of the meeting of the high powered committee to appoint a regular CBI Director.Earlier, there was a petition filed by NGO Common Cause seeking direction to quash the January 10 order by the Centre appointing Rao as the interim/acting Director of the CBI.The PIL, which was filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a regular Director of CBI by following the procedure laid down in Section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, as amended by the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.It was in late October, amid an unprecedented public spat between the top two officers of the premier investigating agency, that M Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim director of the CBI with immediate effect.