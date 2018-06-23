English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Likely to Inaugurate Metro's Mundka-Bahadurgarh Corridor on Sunday
The Mundka-Bahadurgarh stretch, with seven stations, would be an extension of the existing Green Line (standard-gauge tracks) from Inderlok to Mundka.
Representative image of Delhi metro (File photo/ Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the 11.2-km-long fully-elevated Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro's Green Line on Sunday, sources said today.
The Mundka-Bahadurgarh stretch, with seven stations, would be an extension of the existing Green Line (standard-gauge tracks) from Inderlok to Mundka.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the facility using remote control from the PMO on Sunday," a highly-placed source said.
Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the function in Bahadurgarh, the source said.
The services on the new corridor will begin from 4 pm on June 24, they said.The commissioner for metro rail safety (CMRS) has already given approval for starting passenger services.
After the opening of this corridor, the entire Inderlok-Bahadurgarh section would become 26.33 km long.With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 288 km with 208 stations.
This section will be metro's third line of connectivity to the neighbouring state of Haryana. Metro services are already operational in Gurgaon and Faridabad.
"This entirely elevated section will not only connect the capital city with Bahadurgarh, but also provide connectivity to many outer Delhi areas of the western fringes of the city, such as Mundka, Ghevra and Tikri Kalan," the DMRC had earlier said.
In Delhi, stations will be Mundka Industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan and Tikri Border, while in Haryana, it will be Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand and City Park.
Also Watch
The Mundka-Bahadurgarh stretch, with seven stations, would be an extension of the existing Green Line (standard-gauge tracks) from Inderlok to Mundka.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the facility using remote control from the PMO on Sunday," a highly-placed source said.
Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the function in Bahadurgarh, the source said.
The services on the new corridor will begin from 4 pm on June 24, they said.The commissioner for metro rail safety (CMRS) has already given approval for starting passenger services.
After the opening of this corridor, the entire Inderlok-Bahadurgarh section would become 26.33 km long.With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 288 km with 208 stations.
This section will be metro's third line of connectivity to the neighbouring state of Haryana. Metro services are already operational in Gurgaon and Faridabad.
"This entirely elevated section will not only connect the capital city with Bahadurgarh, but also provide connectivity to many outer Delhi areas of the western fringes of the city, such as Mundka, Ghevra and Tikri Kalan," the DMRC had earlier said.
In Delhi, stations will be Mundka Industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan and Tikri Border, while in Haryana, it will be Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand and City Park.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ocean's 8 Film Review: All-Female Cast Let Down By Male Director and Production Crew
- Incredibles 2 Movie Review: Fun, Thoughtful and Engaging, the Return of Supers is Worth-Watching
- Tendulkar Finds Ally in Kohli as Chorus Grows Against Use of Two New Balls in ODIs
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Are Incredible Dancers And So Is This Man, Watch Video
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister