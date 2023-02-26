PM Modi Addresses 98th 'Mann Ki Baat'; Highlights e-Sanjeevani Health App, Folk Art From States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 98th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the second this year. During his address, he shared cultural artworks from different states, like traditional music from Assam. He also shared some rangolis made by Punjabis, some of which were based on the Jallianwala massacre.

PM Modi also talked about the government’s e-Sanjeevani mobile application. He said, “So far, more than 10 Cr people have benefitted from this application, using which doctors’ consultation can be sought via video conference. Teleconsultations have proven to be a boon for patients."

He also interacted with a Sikkim-based doctor, Madan Mani, who had provided consultations to patients on the e-Sanjeevani app. “Even the nearest hospital in Sikkim is too far to reach, and hence patients face inconvenience. But using this app, patients can now easily consult doctors and share their medical history and documents," he said.

Interacting with a patient, Madan Mohan, who took teleconsultations using the e-Sanjeevani app, PM Modi asked him about his experience. “Through this app, I don’t have to travel to far places for my health check-up and can do so sitting at home," he said in response. “I used to stand in long queues at pathology labs and had to travel 5-6 kilometers. But now, I get a free health check using this app," he added.

PM Modi also talked about Swacch Bharat Abhiyan during his address. “Waste to Wealth’ is also an important dimension of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Kamala Moharana, a sister from Kendrapada district of Odisha, runs a self-help group. If we resolve, we can make a huge contribution towards a clean India," he said.

Notably, BJP national president JP Nadda, all national general secretaries, office bearers and security staff also tuned into the radio program at party headquarters in Delhi.

During his last monthly radio program in January, the PM had spoken about an array of issues and highlighted the importance of protecting our biodiversity and carrying out proper e-waste disposal in his half-hour address.

