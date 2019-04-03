PM Modi A ‘Modern-Day Dictator’, Spreading Falsehoods, Says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Nellore: In a fiery speech on Wednesday, Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of being a “modern dictator” who indulges in telling lies.Naidu claimed that Modi was following the path of violence and spreading falsehood against the people of Andhra Pradesh. Modi, born in a state known for Mahatma Gandhi and non-violence, was treading the wrong path of violence, claimed the TDP chief.Addressing a massive public meeting in Atmakuru near Udayagiri in Nellore district, Naidu accused Modi of becoming “a modern-day dictator”, spreading falsehoods, and targeting those opposed to him. Naidu claimed that the prime minister was in collusion with Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is facing 31 criminal cases and has allegedly amassed wealth through illegal means. Naidu also accused Reddy of receiving financial support from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a bid to defeat the TDP.“Let us not encourage these leaders who are hand-in-glove and working against the poll prospects of the ruling party,” Naidu said. The chief minister had earlier alleged that Reddy had received Rs 1,000 crore from KCR for elections and to work against the TDP.Naidu further admonished Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly bowing to Modi and the central government in order to procure relief from criminal cases. “In spite of conspiracies by Modi, KCR and Jagan, I will strive for the development of Andhra Pradesh with the support of people,” he said.Naidu accused Reddy of reporting to KCR from every day from Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad. The chief minister queried if the people of the state would vote for Jagan Mohan Reddy in order to witness anarchy or vote for TDP, which would work for welfare and more development.