PM Modi Addresses Post-budget Webinar, Lauds India's Pharma Sector for Gaining 'Unprecedented Trust'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on addressed a post-budget webinar on Monday on ‘Health and Medical Research’. He lauded the Indian government and the Indian pharma sector for gaining trust globally due to its Covid pandemic management, urging the sector to build and capitalise on the trust.

“The way India’s pharma sector has gained trust of the whole world during Covid pandemic is unprecedented," he said. He also said that ensuring good health facilities to all has not only been restricted to the Health ministry but all are working towards it.

“For several decades after independence, there was lack of an integrated approach and a long-term vision in health. We have not kept healthcare restricted only to Health Ministry but have emphasised on whole of govt approach," he said.

हमारा फोकस health sector में technology के अधिक से अधिक प्रयोग पर है। pic.twitter.com/q5UelnC7MA— PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 6, 2023

PM Modi also talked about the government’s e-Sanjeevani mobile application. He said, “So far, more than 10 Cr people have benefitted from this application, using which doctors’ consultation can be sought via video conference. Teleconsultations have proven to be a boon for patients."

The prime minister further said that making treatment affordable has been a top priority, adding that the ‘Ayushman Bharat’, a government health insurance scheme, and ‘Jan Aushadhi’ centres, where medicines are sold at cheaper rates, have saved citizens Rs 80,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore respectively.

The health sector should be seen with a pre-Covid and post-Covid dividing line, he said, noting that the pandemic showed that even developed systems of prosperous countries are destroyed during such a crisis. His government is not focusing on health care alone but the overall wellness of citizens, he said.

Now critical health care infrastructure is being taken to tier 2 cities and smaller habitations, leading to the development of a healthy ecosystem there, he said.

