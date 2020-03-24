PM Modi Addresses Shortage of PPEs for Docs, Says Paramedics To be Trained to Fight Coronavirus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, said the Centre will provide enough personal protection equipments (PPE) like gloves, masks in order to make sure that doctors are not affected by the virus. He also said the Centre is raking up training of paramedical staff and nurses to fight the pandemic.

"We will make sure that enough protection equipments are provided so that doctors are safe while treating patients. The government will also ensure that training of paramedical staff and nurses is conducted," said Modi.

A shortage of PPE was one of the key reasons that have led to healthcare workers getting infected in some places.

“Doctors are the first point of contact and we need protective gear to stay safe,” Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, the National President of the Progressive Medicos & Scientists Forum, told the Quint.

“Just the other day, a doctor in Lucknow tested positive. Now, he and his entire team have been quarantined,” he said.

The Times of India reported that “healthcare personnel in India face a dire situation in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic with a shortage of quality personal protective equipment looming as Indian manufacturers say they don’t know what to produce in the absence of health ministry specifications for them”.

Earlier in the day, the Association of Resident Doctors at King George's Medical University (KGMU) wrote to the vice-chancellor, stating that the doctors are 'scared' and 'concerned' because they do not have protective equipment such as masks and gloves while treating patients of coronavirus.

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) said its members have not been provided with PPE kits required to protect them from the infection.

Also, a nurse, Shashi Singh, from the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) posted a video on the social media claiming that they were not being provided masks and gloves while treating patients.

RMLIMS spokesperson Srikesh Singh said the video is misleading and Shashi Singh is not a permanent employee of the hospital. He said 3,000 such kits had been provided to the staff.

