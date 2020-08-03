PM Modi, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Discuss Evolving Security Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani discussed the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual and bilateral interest on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said. During a phone call, the two also exchanged Eid-ul-Adha greetings.

President Ghani thanked Prime Minister Modi for timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghan requirement. Modi reiterated India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan, the PMO statement said.

"The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual, bilateral interest," it said. The phone call happened as reports said Afghan forces retook a prison in the country's east, a day after the Islamic State terrorist group attacked the facility in which at least 29 people were killed.