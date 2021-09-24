PM Modi After Historic Meet With Joe Biden Hails Growing Indo-US Ties, Trade | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed a wide-range of issues in the leaders’ first bilateral meet since Biden took over the United States Presidency. Modi, in his first high-profile foreign visit after the Covid-19 pandemic, deemed the meeting a success, espousing growing Indo-US ties.

Top Quotes from PM Modi After Meeting Joe Biden:

• PM Modi Thanks Joe Biden for Warm Welcome: “I would like to thank President Joe Biden for the warm welcome. I recall our interactions in 2014 and 2016. That time you had shared your vision for ties between India and USA. I am glad to see you are working to realise this vision," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first remarks after the bilateral meeting.

• Trade to Play Major Role: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his meeting with US President Joe Biden, told the leader that trade will continue to play a major role between the countries.

• Trusteeship Need of Hour Globally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhi Ji’s Jayanti. Gandhi Ji spoke about Trusteeship, a concept which is very important for our planet in the times to come," he said.

• Technology a Driving Force: “Technology is becoming a driving force. We have to utilise our talents to leverage technology for the greater global good," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

• ‘Seeds That Are Sown Today…’: “Seeds that we will be sowing in the first year of the 3rd decade if the 21st century will help grow the Indo-US ties. It will also prove transformative for democracies around the world," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after meeting US President Joe Biden at the White House.

