Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the ‘Global Leader Approval’ rating list with the highest score of 78 per cent, leaving behind other leaders such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among others according to survey released by American research firm Morning Consult.

According to the list comprising leaders from 22 countries, PM Modi ranked highest in approval ratings, followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at 68 per cent, Swiss President Alain Berset at 62 per cent, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at 58 per cent, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at 52 per cent and Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at 50 per cent.

US President Joe Biden and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both had an approval rating of 40 per cent each, while Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was at 37 per cent, Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at 34 per cent, Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at 36 per cent, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 32 per cent each and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson at 31 per cent.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer scored 30 per cent each, French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at 29 per cent each, and Czech Republic Prime minister Petr Fiala at 27 per cent.

South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl, with a 23 per cent rating, ranked second lowest in the list, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store shared the least approved leaders spot with 21 per cent each.

PM Modi also ranked the highest on the list last year with an approval rating of 72 per cent in its report in February 2022. Modi earned praise from world leaders, including at the United Nations General Assembly, for his “not era of war" remarks last year during his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the conflict in Ukraine. India’s formal takeover of the presidency of the influential G20 grouping of countries at the G20 Summit in Bali also likely paid a part in PM Modi’s high approval ratings.

The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 26-31, 2023. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country, according to the official website.

