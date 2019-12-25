Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi, Amit Shah Remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 95th Birth Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among those who placed flowers as a mark of tribute at Atal Samadhi Sthal in central Delhi this morning.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah Remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 95th Birth Anniversary
PM Modi, Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind (Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among those who placed flowers as a mark of tribute at Atal Samadhi Sthal in central Delhi this morning.

Vajpayee was born on this day in 1924.

PM Modi in a minute-long video message in Hindi said the words of Vajpayee were powerful, but his silence had even more power. "He had an amazing power of knowing when he should turn mute and when he should say," Modi said.

PM Modi in a tweet said, "The citizens of this country give their tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is in their hearts, on his birth anniversary."

Shah said Vajpayee left an indelible mark in Indian politics with his "nationalistic thinking, impeccable image and dedicated life to the nation".

"The life of Atalji was based on ideology and principles. There was no fascination of power in his life. Under his leadership, the country saw good governance happening," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

