PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak to Himachal CM on Kinnaur Landslide, Assure Help from Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday following a major landslide in Kinnaur in which over 40 people are feared buried under the debris.

“PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Over 40 people are feared buried under the debris of the landslide. Several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying passengers, are buried under the debris.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Thakur to take stock of the situation. The home minister also directed the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to provide all assistance to the Himachal Pradesh government in rescue and relief operations.

Shah spoke to the Himachal Pradesh chief minister to enquire about the landslide in the state, an official from the ministry said. He assured him of all possible help from the central government to deal with the situation.

