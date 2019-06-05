Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi, Amit Shah Wish the Nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, Send Messages of Peace and Harmony

'May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness,' Prime Minister Modi said.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah Wish the Nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, Send Messages of Peace and Harmony
Pigeons fly past as Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr calling for peace and harmony in the society. "May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the nation and hoped the festival would bring peace and happiness for everyone. "Extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring peace, joy and happiness in everyone's life," he tweeted.

Extending warm wishes of the festival, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the people, saying, "Warm greetings and best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival strengthen the bonds of peace, harmony and brotherhood in our society."

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also joined the league of leader wishing the country as he wrote on Twitter, "May the pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr bring peace, prosperity and harmony in every part of the world."

Wishing the people on the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, "Eid Mubarak and my best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr."

Read full article
