PM Modi, Amit Shah Wish the Nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, Send Messages of Peace and Harmony
'May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness,' Prime Minister Modi said.
Pigeons fly past as Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr calling for peace and harmony in the society. "May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness," he said.
Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/71R9GMW3Tf— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019
Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the nation and hoped the festival would bring peace and happiness for everyone. "Extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring peace, joy and happiness in everyone's life," he tweeted.
Extending warm wishes of the festival, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the people, saying, "Warm greetings and best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival strengthen the bonds of peace, harmony and brotherhood in our society."
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also joined the league of leader wishing the country as he wrote on Twitter, "May the pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr bring peace, prosperity and harmony in every part of the world."
Wishing the people on the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, "Eid Mubarak and my best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr."
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Must Adapt Quickly Against Pace: Langer
- Tinder India Will Now Allow Users to Select Their Sexual Orientation
- Priyanka Chopra Can't Stop Gushing About Husband Nick Jonas in This Heart-warming Post
- Salman Khan Says He 'Doesn't Know' About the Aishwarya Rai Meme Posted By Vivek Oberoi
- Cricket World Cup 2019: DRS Technology Explained Ahead of India vs South Africa Game
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s