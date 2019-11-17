Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi and Amit Shah Attend All-party Meeting Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session

The meeting was called by the government and moderated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
PM Modi and Amit Shah Attend All-party Meeting Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session
PM Modi and Amit Shah attend an all-party meeting

New Delhi: Ahead of Parliament's winter session, an all-party meeting was held here which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and several senior opposition leaders.

The meeting was also attended by Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot, Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and deputy leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma.

TMC leader Derek O Brien, LJP leader Chirag Paswan and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Telugu Desam Party Jayadev Galla and V Vijaysai Reddy were among those present at the meeting.

The meeting was called by the government and moderated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on Saturday appealed to all political parties for cooperation for ensuring smooth functioning of the House.

After an all-party meeting, which was also attended by PM Modi, the Speaker said floor leaders of different parties mentioned various issues that they wished to be discussed during the winter session, beginning November 18 till December 13.

