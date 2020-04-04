Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi and Bolsonaro Discuss Ways to Jointly Fight COVID-19

Bolsonaro also tweeted in Portuguese about his discussion with PM Modi, saying he requested for support in the continuity of the supply of pharmaceutical inputs for the production of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 10:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Modi and Bolsonaro Discuss Ways to Jointly Fight COVID-19
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2020. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro held a telephonic conversation on Saturday about the novel coronavirus and discussed how the two countries could join forces in combating the pandemic.

Modi also had a telephonic discussion with US President Donald Trump earlier, during which the two leaders resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease).

"Had a productive telephone conversation with President @jairbolsonaro about how India and Brazil can join forces against the COVID-19 pandemic," Modi tweeted.

Bolsonaro also tweeted in Portuguese about his discussion with Prime Minister Modi, saying he requested for support in the continuity of the supply of pharmaceutical inputs for the production of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

"We will spare no effort to save lives," the Brazilian president said.

In the past few days, Modi has held a series of discussions over phone with several world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and UK's Prince Charles.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    857,754

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,161,889

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    241,691

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62,444

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres