PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Review Bilateral Ties at SCO Summit in Bishkek

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Modi's re-election following the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections last month.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 7:18 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek on Thursday. (Twitter/MEA)
Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir Putin here and the two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations to further strengthen the bilateral strategic relationship.

External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a tweet described it as a "privileged relationship"

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said Modi has accepted Putin's invitation to be the main guest at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in early September.

Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the SCO summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election. The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

Modi, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a trilateral meeting, the second among the three countries after a gap of 12 years, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires in December during which they underscored the benefits of a multilateral trading system and an open world economy for global growth and prosperity.

Earlier in October, Putin travelled to India for the 19th India-Russia annual summit during which he held comprehensive discussions with Modi on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and international issues.

Russia has been one of India's key suppliers of arms and ammunition.

