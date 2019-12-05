Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Announces Contest to Select Students to Attend 'Pariksha pe Charcha 2020'

The contest, the prime minister said, is open for students from class IX to XII.

Updated:December 5, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged students on Thursday to remain stress-free while preparing for examinations and announced a contest to select students who will get to attend his 'Pariksha pe Charcha' session in New Delhi early next year.

The contest, the prime minister said, is open for students from class IX to XII.

"Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha. Let us keep working together to ensure stress free examinations," he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister also shared a link to the "mygov.in" website which is hosting the contest.

It said "Pariksha pe Charcha 2020" seeks not only to take away the stress of students, who will be appearing for board examinations and other entrance examinations, but will also give them an opportunity to meet PM Modi and interact with him.

It would be the third edition of the interactive programme.

