News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia Each for Kin of Maharashtra Hospital Fire Victims
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia Each for Kin of Maharashtra Hospital Fire Victims

Image of a hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara where 10 newborn babies were killed in a fire incident.

Image of a hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara where 10 newborn babies were killed in a fire incident.

In a horrific tragedy, 10 newborn babies died after a fire broke out at a neo-natal care ward of a state-run hospital at Bhandara in the early hours of Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each from the PM's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who died in the tragic hospital fire at Bhandara in Maharashtra and Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured.

In a horrific tragedy, 10 newborn babies died after a fire broke out at a neo-natal care ward of a state-run hospital at Bhandara in the early hours of Saturday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office said, "PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic hospital fire in Bhandara, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured."


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...