PM Modi Appeals for Harmony, Says Ayodhya Verdict Should Not be Seen as Matter of Victory or Loss

New Delhi: The Supreme Court's judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case should not viewed as a matter of victory or loss for any community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister appealed to the people to maintain peace after the Supreme Court pronounces the verdict in the communally-sensitive case on Saturday.

"The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya would not be a matter of victory or loss. My appeal to countrymen is that it should be our priority that the verdict should strengthen India's great tradition of peace, unity and amity," he said.

Asking all the concerned parties to maintain harmony and peace, Modi said, "Keeping the honor of the judiciary of the country is paramount. Even after the decision of the court, we all have to maintain harmony together."

