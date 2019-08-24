Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi Arrives in Bahrain, Extensive Talks to be Held with King of Bahrain on Bilateral Ties

Narendra Modi's visit to Bahrain is significant as it is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Arrives in Bahrain, Extensive Talks to be Held with King of Bahrain on Bilateral Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Manama, for his two-day state visit to Bahrain. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Manama: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday to hold extensive talks with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on various bilateral and regional issues.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bahrain is significant as it is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

In Bahrain, Modi will also witness the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji — the oldest in the Gulf region.

The prime minister is on the third leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE and Bahrain.

Modi arrived here after wrapping up his visit to the UAE where he held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to improve trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

Modi was also honoured with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award, as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi accompanied Prime Minister Modi to the airport.

From Bahrain, Modi is scheduled to return to France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit meeting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram